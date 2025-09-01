Cuban president voices support for Xi’s global governance initiative

HAVANA, September 1. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has voice support for the global governance initiative put forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"We support the global governance initiative advanced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he wrote on his X page. He expressed confidence that this initiative "will contribute to the reform of the global governance system to build a community of the shared future."

Diaz-Canel is currently on an official visit to Vietnam, from where he will travel to China to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

Addressing the SCO extended meeting earlier on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a five-point global governance initiative, which emphasizes the need to comply with international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards and ensure equal participation in global governance of all countries, regardless of their size and power. The Chinese leader called for systematic planning and progressive development, ensuring overall coordination of global actions, making full use of the resources of all parties, achieving more tangible results, and avoiding delays and fragmentation in governance through pragmatic cooperation.