Police arrest man who attacked former Czech PM Babis — media

PRAGUE, September 1. /TASS/. Police have arrested a man who attacked former Czech Prime Minister and opposition ANO movement leader Andrej Babis, the CTK news agency reported.

According to preliminary information, the assailant — an elderly man — struck Babis several times on the head with a crutch during an election rally in the village of Dobra. He was detained immediately after the incident. Police have classified his actions as "hooliganism" under criminal law.

Czech media also reported that a woman was injured in the incident, sustaining undisclosed wounds. Police are currently interviewing witnesses.

ANO lawmaker Ales Juchelka said Babis underwent a medical examination at a hospital in Frydek-Mistek and has likely already been discharged.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and other members of the government condemned the attack.