BRUSSELS, September 1. /TASS/. President of the European Council Antonio Costa recognized openly for the first time that Washington’s support of Ukraine was part of the tariff deal between the EU and the US, the Politico news outlet reports.

Brussels agreed as a result to cash out 15-percent tariffs on the entire EU exports to the United States and dropped any retaliatory measures. The newspaper said this is a serious deviation from the official position of Brussels that reiterated over the last month that there is no link between the US position on Ukraine and the tariff deal.