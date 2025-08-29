JD Vance says he is ready to become US president if 'tragedy' happens to Trump

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has said that he is ready to take on the presidency if Donald Trump is unable to serve out his term.

"I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," Vance told USA Today. "If God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he added.

The Axios news website reported earlier that JD Vance was seen as a likely contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.