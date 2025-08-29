French, British forces may make up core of foreign troop presence in Ukraine — media

BRUSSELS, August 29. /TASS/. French and British forces are likely to make up the core of the foreign troop presence in Ukraine, Politico reports, citing European officials.

According to them, London and Paris are lobbying other allies to help provide military assets.

European politicians started to actively discuss the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine after US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on August 18. Moscow opposes NATO presence in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on August 21 that ensuring security guarantees through "foreign military intervention on some part of Ukraine’s soil" would be unacceptable for Moscow.