Europe discussing possible creation of buffer zone in Ukraine — Politico

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. European leaders are weighing the creation of a 40 kilometer buffer zone between the Russian and Ukrainian frontlines as part of a peace deal, Politico wrote.

According to five European diplomats, the proposal is among several that military and civilian officials are considering for either a postwar or ceasefire scenario in Ukraine, the newspaper said. "The fact that officials [in Europe] are toying with blocking off a strip of land inside Ukraine to force fragile peace is indicative of NATO allies’ desperation for a resolution to a war," Politico wrote. The US does not appear to be involved in the buffer zone discussions, according to the publication.

"They’re grasping for straws," Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon official who oversaw Europe and NATO policy under the Obama administration, said when commenting on the Europeans’ ideas. "The Russians are not afraid of the Europeans. And if they think that a couple of British and French observers are going to deter them from marching into Ukraine, then they’re wrong," he said.

The Europeans are discussing the option of moving from 4,000 to about 60,000 troops to the buffer zone, according to the article. Meanwhile, one of Politico's sources said that the initiative was not considered during the video conference of NATO chiefs of staff held on August 25.

Moreover, Europe expects Kiev to provide the lion's share of the contingent to create a buffer zone or ensure a ceasefire, the publication said.