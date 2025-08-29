{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU foreign, defense ministers to discuss anti-Russia sanctions, sending troops to Ukraine

No practical decisions or written statements are expected to follow

STOCKHOLM, August 29. /TASS/. EU foreign and defense ministers are to hold a planned informal two-day meeting in Copenhagen where they will discuss new sanctions against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine and "security guarantees" for it after the conflict, which they currently see as investments in arms production on its territory, and sending troops there.

Although the range of issues discussed is known from numerous media leaks and reports from sources, there is no official agenda for this meeting, as it is informal in nature. No practical decisions or written statements are expected to follow either. Such meetings are held in the European Union twice a year and are organized by the country holding the presidency of the EU Council. At those meetings, the discussion is essentially free-flowing: each minister can raise any topic of interest to his country or Europe as a whole.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and head of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister will be special guests of the meeting. Both have already announced that they will call on ministers to increase pressure on Russia and make every effort to forcefully militarize the European Union.

In Copenhagen, the European Commission will present a 19th package of sanctions, which its head Ursula von der Leyen promises to adopt in September. As the European Politico publication noted, the EU has long exhausted its potential levers of economic pressure on Russia, which is why there are no particular surprises to be expected. The European Commission proposes new restrictions against Russia’s energy and banking sectors, as well as blacklisting new individuals and legal entities.

Von der Leyen has also promised "new steps" in the area of using frozen Russian assets. The European Commission's press service later explained that this was not about the possibility of expropriating assets, but only about further confiscation of income from reinvestment of 210 bln euros of Russian sovereign assets illegally blocked in the EU. The European Union also intends to consider the possibility of using secondary sanctions against countries that work with Russia, helping it overcome the Western sanctions blockade. Brussels claims that secondary sanctions could be used for the first time.

European ministers are set to discuss the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine in the post-conflict period. The ministers will also continue to discuss the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine.

China, Russia to make even greater contribution to progress of mankind — Chinese MFA
"In today's turbulent and changing world, the Sino-Russian relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant ties maintained by major powers," Ma Zhaoxu told
Read more
Drug trafficking situation in Afghanistan remains difficult — Shoigu
Moreover, amid falling opium production in 2024 a 75% increase in the volume of methamphetamine seizures in Afghanistan and neighboring countries was revealed, Shoigu said
Read more
Slovak consulate resumes issuing tourist visas to Russians — visa center
Slovakia suspended the issuance of tourist visas for Russian citizens in the fall of 2022
Read more
Putin is successful leader, 'filming movie about him is natural' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian president is one of the most experienced and successful leaders in the world
Read more
Romania receives three more F-16 fighter jets from Norway
The Defense Ministry believes that the F-16 fighters will be operated in Romania for at least 10 years during the transition to fifth-generation aircraft
Read more
UK Foreign Office summons Russian envoy over damage to British Council building in Kiev
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier confirmed that the British Council building in Kiev had been damaged in overnight air strikes
Read more
Russia’s tennis star Medvedev fined $42,500 for US Open blowup
The Russian player was docked $30,000 for unsportsmanlike behavior and another $12,500 for obliterating a racket against a chair
Read more
Ukrainian troops station mortars on top of high-rises in Donbass — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said Ukranian troops are moving the hardware in by breaking through the first floors of apartment buildings, while locals huddle in basements
Read more
Russia’s defense chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area
The command staff reported to the defense minister that the Battlegroup had set up the Center for developing and using unmanned engineering systems
Read more
Three advanced combat ships enter service with Russian Navy — Defense Ministry
The St. Andrew’s flags were hoisted for the first time in the city of Baltiysk aboard the patrol ship Viktor Veliky built for the Black Sea Fleet and the missile corvette Stavropol that entered service with the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Ukraine, allies fail to prepare security guarantees draft by weekend
Following a meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, Vladimir Zelensky initially stated that Ukraine and its partners would outline the structure of security guarantees within 7-10 days
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukrainian ship for first time using unmanned boat — expert
Denis Fedutinov emphasized that unmanned boats are a promising field for the development of weapons and military equipment
Read more
UN calls for dialogue on Iran following E3 letter to Security Council
"in the next 30 days, there is a window of opportunity to avoid any further escalation and find a way forward that serves peace," according to Antonio Guterres
Read more
Russia's first portable laser demining system to be tested in special operation zone
The Posokh (Pikestaff) system boasts a demining radius ranging from 30 to 700 meters for static targets
Read more
EU eyes secondary sanctions as it hits wall on direct anti-Russia measures — Bloomberg
"As the EU prepares the new package of sanctions against Russia - which should be ready in a matter of weeks - it appears to have arrived at the limits of what it can do with sanctions targeting Russia directly," the agency wrote
Read more
Share of domestic IT companies starts prevailing in Russian market — expert
The IT sector was among the priorities for the Western countries when introducing anti-Russian sanctions, Ilya Massukh pointed out
Read more
Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was transgender — TV
Robin Westman’s mother used to work at the Catholic school he attacked, according to KARE 11
Read more
VGTRK cameraman wounded after stepping on mine in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
According to the official, the reporter was taken to a local hospital where he is receiving medical treatment
Read more
There are over 23,000 terrorists in Afghanistan, Kabul actively fighting them — Shoigu
The activities of terrorist groups remain one of factors directly linked to drug production, Russian Security Council Secretary said
Read more
Trump urges to charge George Soros with supporting ‘violent protests’ in US
"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," the US leader wrote
Read more
Hungary slams Ukraine’s attempts to drag it into war with Russia — top diplomat
Earlier, Peter Szijjarto announced Budapest’s decision to close entry to the Schengen area to a Ukrainian commander considered responsible for the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline
Read more
UN says some starving Palestinians 'disappear' at aid distribution points
The UN warned that "increased reports of enforced disappearances at aid distribution points will discourage individuals from accessing essential food assistance, further aggravating the risk of starvation" in the enclave
Read more
Iskander tactical missile systems strike enemy facilities in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve about 100 personnel and about 10 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Shifting global economic center to Asia opens new opportunities — Putin
The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year in Vladivostok on September 3-6
Read more
EU foreign, defense ministers to discuss anti-Russia sanctions, sending troops to Ukraine
No practical decisions or written statements are expected to follow
Read more
Israeli minister presents Trump with plan to seize Gaza — media
According to sources, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told participants that Israel does not intend to occupy Gaza long-term
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Europe's decision on sanctions against Iran has no legal force — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the decision of the EU Three is an "escalatory step"
Read more
Russian oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline restored — MOL
The company did not specify the volume of supplies that have been resumed
Read more
Ankara ready to fulfill obligations on Russia-Ukraine settlement — source
The source added that "the current situation in the Gaza Strip and the efforts on achieving a ceasefire were discussed"
Read more
Russian serviceman slams Kiev's attempt to break through to Crimea by boat as 'suicidal'
"The essence of this Ukrainian operation was to demonstrate activity at the cost of their soldiers' lives," a Russian serviceman said
Read more
German investigators reportedly identify saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream — Zeit
The newspaper specifies that seven suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants have been issued for them
Read more
European countries want to know details of Russia-US negotiations on Ukraine — media
In particular, European countries would like to understand what conditions that the Russian side had set out regarding the settlement in Ukraine, were outlined by Putin to Witkoff at a meeting in Moscow on August 6, the publication said
Read more
E3 triggers reinstatement of sanctions against Iran — UN Security Council president
According to spokesman for Panama's permanent mission to the UN, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have sent a letter formally notifying their request to activate the snapback
Read more
Austria's loss of neutrality requires moving IAEA, UN, OPEC offices from Vienna — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Vienna currently serves as a vital hub for multilateral diplomacy, hosting approximately 20 international organizations
Read more
EC views Druzhba oil pipeline as important asset for EU energy security
Spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said the European Commission is in touch with Ukraine and "calls on all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure"
Read more
West offered Georgia weapons for opening second front against Russia — ruling party
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze indicated that the authorities are prepared to disclose details of these negotiations if necessary to substantiate their claims
Read more
Iran to react to EU Three launching sanctions snapback mechanism — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the decision by the three European countries will seriously undermine the current process of interaction and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA
Read more
China, Russia to make even greater contribution to progress of mankind — Chinese MFA
"In today's turbulent and changing world, the Sino-Russian relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant ties maintained by major powers," Ma Zhaoxu told
Read more
Pop Mart CEO earned more than $18 bln from start of 2025
Wang Ning now ranks 85 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Read more
West should bear full responsibility for reconstruction of Afghanistan — Shoigu
"By the way, about $9 bln of Afghanistan's state reserves have been frozen there," Shoigu said, adding that this significant amount could help Kabul cope with its pressing social and economic problems
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukrainian ship for first time using unmanned boat — expert
Earlier, the Defense Ministry confirmed that a Russian remotely operated vessel struck the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship in the Danube River’s mouth
Read more
Russia’s Rublev through to third round of 2025 US Open in New York
Russian tennis star is now set to face in the next round the winner of another Round 2 encounter between Australia’s Adam Walton and Coleman Wong from Hong Kong
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.04% to 2,912.72 points, while the RTS Index added 0.23% to 1,142.79 points
Read more
Europe's decision on anti-Iranian sanctions to harm cooperation — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Russia is disappointed with the European countries’ decision
Read more
Von der Leyen informs Trump of damage to EU mission in Kiev
The European Commission president reiterated that the EU "must secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine"
Read more
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Read more
Russian army takes high ground in Kupyansk, puts Ukraine's troops into grinder — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Russian fighters are systematically destroying enemy equipment in Kupyansk, and Ukraine’s troops are at a loss about what to do
Read more
White House refuses to clarify whether US may use military force against Venezuela
Karoline Leavitt also emphasized that Trump is "prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into" the US and "to bring those responsible to justice"
Read more
US remains open to direct dialogue with Iran to settle disputes, Rubio says
The US Secretary of State urged Iranian leaders to take the immediate steps necessary to ensure that Tehran will never obtain a nuclear weapon
Read more
Chinese ambassador praises Putin-Xi meeting in September as 'landmark'
Zhang Hanhui emphasized that China and Russia always regard each other as priority partners for cooperation
Read more
Rome not to send troops to Ukraine, ready to provide 'external assistance' to security
Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty are the main mechanism being considered by Kiev's Western allies
Read more
EU mission building in Kiev hit during overnight airstrikes — European Council head
Antonio Costa said that the European Union "will not be intimidated"
Read more
Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters
As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Donald Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Read more
UN Security Council extends mandate of peacekeepers in Lebanon through end of 2026
The document states that the liquidation of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon will begin after the completion of the drawdown and withdrawal phase
Read more
Western countries’ intelligence behind transfer of militants to Afghanistan — Shoigu
"It is also clear that Western powers, having lost their positions in the Afghan direction, are hatching plans to return NATO military infrastructure facilities to the region," Shoigu noted
Read more
Top German diplomat highlights potential political fallout from Nord Stream investigation
"When the results come in, then I will be able to make an assessment and, if necessary, draw any political conclusions," Johann Wadephul said
Read more
Russian army creating fire trap for Ukrainian troops by liberating Nelepovka — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Nelepovka by Battlegroup South units on August 28
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about nighttime drone attack on Russian regions
Drone fragments fell on the roof of a house in a village in the Rostov Region, and 89 people were evacuated from neighboring private houses due to the threat of detonation, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said
Read more
Russian budget deficit total 3.4% of GDP in H1 2025 — Finance Ministry
"The performance of the budget for the first half of 2024 was also measured against the six-month GDP volume," the press service said
Read more
US Navy sends at least seven ships to Venezuela’s coast — newspaper
According to the newspaper, two of the destroyers, the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Gravely, are currently off the coast of Venezuela
Read more
Bayraktar Turkish drone factory 'seriously damaged' in overnight strikes on Kiev — MP
According to Igor Zinkevich, the plant has not yet gone live, but most of the production facilities had already been prepared
Read more
VGTRK cameraman wounded in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in intensive care
"Our doctors have stabilized his condition," acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said
Read more
AfD calls for stopping aid to Kiev until investigation into Nord Stream blasts is complete
Expert Markus Frohnmaier urged the German Foreign Ministry to summon the Ukrainian ambassador to demand a comprehensive explanation from Kiev
Read more
Trump considers Zelensky, Europe’s demands unrealistic — magazine
US President said that Zelensky and European leaders "need to accept that Ukraine has to lose some territory to end the conflict"
Read more
Analyst describes encirclement of Kupyansk as another success of Russian troops
Igor Korotchenko emphasized that currently, the strategic initiative remains firmly in the hands of the Russian armed forces
Read more
It is time for Afghanistan to consider resuming relations with SCO — Shoigu
On July 3, 2025, Russia became the first state in the world to officially recognize the Taliban leadership in power
Read more
Russian troops liberate Nelepovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Baltic Fleet to set up new division in response to NATO’s build-up near Russian borders
An armored, several multinational battalion tactical groups and other strike units of NATO’s forces have been pulled close to the land borders near the Kaliningrad region
Read more
Russian army strike only military targets — Zakharova on shelling of EU building in Kiev
"Any harm inflicted upon civilian infrastructure arises from Kiev’s deployment of air defense systems and electronic warfare measures," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman pointed out
Read more
Belarus' ties with Russia prevent West from turning it into 'new Ukraine' — diplomat
According to Boris Gryzlov, Western propaganda aims to make Belarusian people believe that Russia is their hostile neighbor, to present integration with Russia as a colonization-like process
Read more
Israel attacks Yemeni capital during Houthi leader’s address
According to media reports, Israel carried out at least ten strikes on targets in Sanaa
Read more
Attacks on Druzhba pipeline organized by Ukrainian Security Service — former SBU officer
On August 14 and 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out several drone and missile strikes on infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline on Russian territory
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Gelendzhik wildfire sparked by drone debris
Twenty-three tourists vacationing on the Black Sea coast in the forest fire area were trapped, the Emergencies Ministry said
Read more
Pakistan strikes Afghan provinces of Nangarhar, Khost — Reuters
The Pakistani Foreign and Defense Ministries have not yet responded to a Reuters request for comment
Read more
Russia ready to expand agricultural exports to China — Russian Ambassador to China
The share of agricultural goods in Russia’s exports to China is steadily growing and today stands at around 6%, Igor Morgulov said
Read more
US welcomes reinstatement of anti-Iranian sanctions launched by EU trio
"Over the coming weeks, we will work with them and other Members of the UN Security Council to successfully complete the snapback of international sanctions and restrictions on Iran," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted
Read more
Twenty-six foreign leaders to attend 80th victory anniversary celebrations in Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin tops the list provided by the media outlet, followed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Read more
Kiev loses almost 4,400 troops, mercenaries near LPR over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian armed forces increased the number of counterattacks and terrorist attacks against civilians last week
Read more
Kiev withdraws mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties — defense source
A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Pervoye Maya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Republika Srpska to hold presidential election in 2026 despite CEC decision
Earlier, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced that an early presidential election in Republika Srpska will be held on November 2
Read more
Men aged 18 to 22 begin to leave Ukraine
The mobilization age in Ukraine is 25, but due to martial law, all men aged 18 and older were prohibited from traveling abroad freely
Read more
Zelensky refuses to make deal with Russia for fear of neo-Nazi blowback — opposition
Viktor Medvedchuk cited a recent interview with nationalist Sergey Sternenko in the British newspaper, where Sternenko explicitly threatened Zelensky should he abandon Donbass
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting to discuss Ukraine on August 29
The source said the agenda will focus on "maintaining peace and security in Ukraine"
Read more
Kiev pledges retaliation to Hungary's entry ban on Ukraine’s commander into Schengen area
Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto called the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline an encroachment on Hungary's sovereignty
Read more
Russian GDP grew by 1.2% in H1 2025 — PM
The government focuses its efforts this year on the return of the economy to the path of "the balanced growth and inflation lowering," Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Moscow, Kiev reach no agreements on air ceasefire — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov reiterated, everything that can be discussed in the search for ways to reach a settlement must be discussed discreetly
Read more
Ukrainian MFA urges US, European countries to supply long-range missiles to Kiev
The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly asked the West to provide them with access to long-range weapons
Read more
Russia’s Alexandrova advances to next round at 2025 US Open
The 2025 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7
Read more
Houthis begin producing multiple warhead missiles — leader
Palestine 2 ballistic missiles "are now capable of carrying several warheads," Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said
Read more
Any NATO-Ukraine alliance would create chronic instability — senator
NATO's advance into Ukraine destroys the remnants of the buffer zone between the alliance and Russia and violates the principle of indivisible security, according to which no one should strengthen their security by threatening the other side, Alexander Voloshin noted
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet holds drills for protecting Russia's economic interests in Arctic
Under the scenario of the drills, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk has received information from the Northern Fleet’s operational service about an intruder heading towards Russia’s territorial waters
Read more
Modi’s visit to China challenges US world order — newspaper
According to the news report, New Delhi demonstrates the aspiration of India towards the strategic autonomy and a more balanced geopolitical approach
Read more
Sennheiser to liquidate legal entity in Russia
The decision was made on August 26
Read more
Pentagon chief announces creation of anti-drone task force
The Pentagon is currently moving quickly to cut through bureaucracy and consolidate resources, so as to empower the task force with "the utmost authority to outpace our adversaries," Hegseth noted
Read more
India to boost Russian oil imports in September despite US pressure — Reuters
According to the forecast, Indian refineries will increase purchases of Russian oil in September by 10-20%, or by 150,000-300,000 barrels per day compared to August
Read more
Press review: US urges Ukraine to make concessions as EU ramps up support for Moldova
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 28th
Read more
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Read more
Kremlin unaware of Russian surveillance drones allegedly flying over Germany
"In short, this looks like another bogus story," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian troops expand foothold in northern Kupyansk, expert says
Russian servicemen provided assistance to local residents sheltering in basements
Read more