European countries want to know details of Russia-US negotiations on Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. European officials allied with Washington hope to learn details of Russia-US negotiations on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, The Atlantic magazine reported, citing sources.

"European officials say they’ve grown mystified by what exactly [Russian President Vladimir] Putin promised the Americans behind closed doors, what US officials took away from their discussions with Moscow, and where that leaves the effort to achieve peace," according to the publication. "It’s not clear what Putin told [US Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff or [US President Donald] Trump or if they understood him properly. It’s a puzzle that we’re all trying to solve," one of European officials said.

In particular, European countries would like to understand what conditions that the Russian side had set out regarding the settlement in Ukraine, were outlined by Putin to Witkoff at a meeting in Moscow on August 6, the publication said. A White House official, answering a question about this, emphasized that the Trump administration continued contacts with Russia and Ukraine. Further public discussion of the issue is not in Washington's interests, he added.

"The United States has not firmly committed to offering security guarantees for Ukraine, but the Trump administration is considering continuing to share intelligence with the Ukrainians and potentially offering assistance with air defense," The Atlantic wrote. Speaking about Trump’s attitude to the conflict in Ukraine, one of the sources said: "He just wants this over. It almost doesn’t matter how."

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a narrow three-on-three format. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting, while on the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit.

On August 18, Trump received Vladimir Zelensky and leaders of European countries. During the meeting in Washington, Trump made a phone call to Putin, with whom, the US president said, he discussed, among other things, the prospects for holding a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, followed by trilateral negotiations. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders expressed support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, and the idea of elevating their level was also considered.