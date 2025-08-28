Israeli minister presents Trump with plan to seize Gaza — media

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer briefed US President Donald Trump on a plan to take control of Gaza during a meeting at the White House, Axios reported, citing sources.

In addition to Dermer and Trump, the meeting was attended by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials.

According to sources, Dermer told participants that Israel does not intend to occupy Gaza long-term but needs a viable alternative to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the city.

"The goal is for the US to lead the effort to find an internationally accepted governance structure in Gaza that will allow Israel to pull out without deteriorating back to the old reality again from a security standpoint," one source told the agency.

Kushner and Blair also presented Trump with their proposals, which they had previously discussed with other senior officials. Their plan focuses on creating conditions in Gaza that would encourage investment and help rebuild the city.

On August 8, Israel’s military-political cabinet approved a plan to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. On August 18, Hamas responded favorably to mediators’ ceasefire proposal, which was later forwarded to Israel. Two days later, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan to capture Gaza City. According to the Kan broadcaster, Israeli army units have already begun combat operations in the suburbs of Gaza in preparation for a broader maneuver.