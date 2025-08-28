Trump considers Zelensky, Europe’s demands unrealistic — magazine

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been displeased with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders’ demands with regard to settling the Ukraine conflict and considers them "unrealistic," the Atlantic magazine reported, citing sources.

"Trump has privately fumed in recent days that his high-profile attempts at diplomacy have yielded nothing," as "one senior administration official and one former official who stays in close touch with the White House" told the media outlet.

"Trump also has directed some frustration at Zelensky and Europe, believing that they are being unrealistic in their demands and need to accept that Ukraine has to lose some territory to end the conflict," the sources said.

That said, "a White House official said that Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials, but that ‘it is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly.’"

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited his US counterpart Donald Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

Trump held a meeting with Zelensky and several European leaders on resolving the Ukraine conflict in the White House on August 18. In addition, Trump held a phone call with Putin during the meeting. According to the US leader, they discussed, among other things, the prospects for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, followed by trilateral talks. Ushakov said that the leaders of Russia and the United States spoke in favor of continuing direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, including the possibility of elevating their level.

Later, Lavrov stated that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format as long as the process is honest and does not come down to drawing the US into Europe’s militant campaign.