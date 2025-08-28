White House refuses to clarify whether US may use military force against Venezuela

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to specify whether the US might use military force against Venezuela, noting that its president, Nicolas Maduro, holds his position illegitimately.

"I won't get ahead of the president with respect to any military action or questions about that, ever," Leavitt said during a regular media briefing in response to a question about the possibility of US military action against Venezuela. She also emphasized that Trump is "prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into" the US and "to bring those responsible to justice."

"The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. It is a narco-terror cartel. Maduro is not a legitimate president," Leavitt stressed.