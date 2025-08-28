Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters

LONDON, August 28. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump’s special envoy for peacekeeping missions Steve Witkoff came to his August 6 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin without an assistant to take notes, violating protocol, Reuters news agency reported citing sources.

According to their information, Witkoff was left without a record of the exact words of the Russian president. As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including the US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

According to Yury Ushakov, Aide to the head of the Russian state, the Witkoff-Putin meeting was useful and constructive, as Russia sent some signals on the Ukrainian issue and received signals from Trump.