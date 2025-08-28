MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on European partners and the United States to immediately supply long-range missiles and give more money for military financing to Kiev.

"We call on our partners to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defense forces to protect the Ukrainian skies, long-range weapons and additional military aid packages," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly asked the West to provide them with access to long-range weapons. On August 24, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that since late spring the United States has not given Kiev permission to use American ATACMS tactical missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. In addition, this ban also applies to weapons provided by European countries; in particular, the restrictions concern British Storm Shadow missiles.