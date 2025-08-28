Modi’s visit to China challenges US world order — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 28. /TASS/. The forthcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and current development of relations with Russia evidences a significant refocusing in the Indian geopolitical strategy amid growing strain in relations with the West, The Times of India newspaper said.

New Delhi thereby challenges the world order led by the United States and demonstrates the aspiration of India towards the strategic autonomy and a more balanced geopolitical approach, which may lead to rethinking of global alliances, the news outlet said.

The SCO summit with participation of leaders of Russia, India and China in the context of the 50-percent increase of US tariffs on Indian exports largely as the punishment for Indian purchases of Russian oil appears not as an ordinary multilateral event but as a counterbalance against US pressure.

The aggressive tariff policy of US President Donald Trump pushed into to a detente in relations with China and simultaneous further strengthening of already warm relations in Moscow, the newspaper said. The evolving situation provides also the opportunity to restore the trilateral format of Russia-India-China that was idle for almost a decade, it added.