MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers are installing 82mm and 120mm mortars on the roofs of residential buildings in Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine), establishing fortified posts on the first floors of apartment buildings, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said.

"It’s a very challenging urban environment here. You know, the enemy turned it into a fortified area for a reason. They have dug trenches from one apartment building’s entryway to another. They set up 82mm and 120mm [mortars] on the roofs of high-rises, as well as inside. And they're moving the hardware in by breaking through the first floors of apartment buildings, while locals huddle in basements. I am sure that they are not letting them out. And our guys have to work surgically in that area," he told Channel One.

Krasnoarmeysk is an important maintenance hub of Ukraine’s grouping in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Earlier, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky noted that the toughest situation for Ukrainian troops had developed particularly in that area, while, according to former Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) deputy Igor Mosiychuk (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), losing the city will be catastrophic for Ukraine.