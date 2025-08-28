Kiev pledges retaliation to Hungary's entry ban on Ukraine’s commander into Schengen area

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga accused Hungary of being on the "wrong side of history" and threatened a reciprocal response to Budapest's decision to close entry to the Schengen area to a commander considered responsible for the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"If the Russian oil pipeline is more important to you, Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will take reciprocal measures," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto called the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline an encroachment on Hungary's sovereignty.

Last week, Ukraine hit the pipeline on Russian soil with drones and missiles, suspending oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, while the pipeline was under repair. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev stop the attacks and reminded the European Commission that it had committed itself to ensuring the energy security of the EU countries.

Relations between Kiev and Budapest remain strained. Hungary has repeatedly said that it will not allow Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, as this will destroy the European economy and lead to a direct armed conflict with Russia. At the EU summit in Brussels on June 26, Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked a general statement in support of Ukraine, which gave the green light to start negotiations on its accession to the union.