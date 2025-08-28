EU to discuss sending peacekeepers from neutral country to Ukraine — newspaper

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers and defense ministers will discuss at an informal meeting in Copenhagen the possibility of sending peacekeepers from a neutral country that is not a member of the EU or NATO to Ukraine to patrol the future border and demilitarized zone, Politico reported, citing diplomats.

The newspaper pointed out that security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed on the sidelines of the meeting. In particular, the ministers may discuss which neutral country could send peacekeepers to patrol the future demilitarized zone. However, Politico noted that the ministers will not make any practical decisions, as the meeting will be informal.

European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee head David McAllister has also been invited to the ministerial meeting on August 29-30. He told Politico that he will urge ministers to increase pressure on Russia despite diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict and to work on introducing new sanctions rather than easing them.

At the same meeting, the European Commission will discuss with ministers a draft of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.