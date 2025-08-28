Armenia, Azerbaijan apply for full-fledged membership in SCO — top Armenian diplomat

YEREVAN, August 27. /TASS/. Armenian and Azerbaijan have applied for full-fledged membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"We have lodged an application and Azerbaijan has lodged an application. And we have been invited to the upcoming summit [in Tianjin] as international partners, and we will take part. We believe that both we and Azerbaijan can and should be granted membership in this organization," he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.

Nazeli Bagdasaryan, a spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister, said earlier that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to China on August 31 to take part in the SCO summit.

The Armenian foreign ministry said on July 3 that Yerevan was interested in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full-fledged member. On July 16, Prime Minister Pashinyan confirmed that Yerevan had applied for the SCO membership.