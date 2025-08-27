Merkel doesn’t rule out that woman may be elected German president in 2027

BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. Germany’s former Chancellor (2005-2021) Angela Merkel has said that a woman might be elected the country’s president in 2027.

"I think this is right," she said at an event organized by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, adding that she "can imagine such a scenario quite easily."

"It is strange that we have to talks about this again," she said. In her words, many women have considerable political expertise.

Speaking at the open day organized by the German government on August 24, German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union Friedrich Merz did not rule out Germany electing a woman as its president. According to the Der Spiegel magazine, Merz is looking at nominating European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for German president in 2027. Although this move would hurt Germany's position within the European Union, it would make it possible for the Christian Democrats to go down in history as the party with the first woman chancellor (Angela Merkel) and the first woman president, Der Spiegel wrote.

The second and final office term for incumbent President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will expire in March 2027. Being the country’s top official, the German president, however, performs only representative functions, with the chancellor-led government being in charge of foreign and domestic policies.