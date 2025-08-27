Iran may reject cooperation with IAEA if sanctions imposed — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, August 28. /TASS/. Tehran may reject cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the Europe Three, the UK, Germany and France, launch the snapback mechanism reinstating UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"We made it clear to European countries that if they <...> initiate the snapback mechanism, then Iran will certainly take the necessary steps in response. We also informed them that in the event of such a move all cooperation and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be entirely threatened and essentially halted," he said on national TV.

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that the US, the UK, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as a deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the European trio plans to launch the snapback mechanism that will reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Tehran, which were lifted based on the 2015 agreements. The snapback mechanism can be activated starting on October 18, 2025.

Iranian nuclear issue

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany struck a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 to address the crisis over its nuclear program. Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran in Vienna since April 2021, seeking to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in its original form, without achieving any specific results.

In response to Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, in 2020, the Iranian parliament passed a law outlining a strategic plan to remove sanctions and protect the Iranian people’s interests. As part of this plan, Iran scaled back several obligations under the nuclear deal, particularly by suspending inspections by the IAEA beyond the safeguard agreement related to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and prohibiting the use of stringent monitoring measures.

Earlier, Iran vowed to withdraw from the NPT if the snapback mechanism, allowing for the return of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran that were suspended under the JCPOA is activated.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US failed to yield significant progress. The diplomatic process was hindered by Israel’s military operation targeting Iran, followed by US strikes on three key sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program.