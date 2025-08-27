Ukrainian delegation to discuss security guarantees in US on Friday

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A Ukrainian delegation will travel to Switzerland before visiting the United States to discuss security guarantees, Vladimir Zelensky said in a video address released on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

"Talks in Switzerland tomorrow [will be followed by] meetings with the team of [US] President [Donald] Trump in New York, the United States, on Friday," he shared. "[The talks] will involve everybody who is working on security guarantees - the military, political, and economic aspects of security guarantees," he specified.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing a source, that Andrey Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, and Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, will visit the United States for talks with the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff later this week.

Earlier, Witkoff announced in an interview with Fox News that he will meet a Ukrainian delegation.