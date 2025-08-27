US sanctions two citizens, two companies from Russia, China, DPRK

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The United States has sanctioned two citizens and two companies from Russia, China and the DPRK that, according to Washington, are involved in a fraud scheme in the field of information technology organized by the DPRK government, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

As follows from the document, sanctions were imposed on Russian citizen Vitaliy Sergeyevich Andreyev, DPRK citizen Kim Ung Sun, Shenyang Geumpungri Network Technology Co., Ltd, and Korea Sinjin Trading Corporation, companies based in Pyongyang and Shenyang (China).

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned [the abovementioned individuals and entities] <...> for their roles in a fraudulent information technology (IT) worker scheme orchestrated by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) government," the Department of the Treasury said in its statement.

"The North Korean regime continues to target American businesses through fraud schemes involving its overseas IT workers, who steal data and demand ransom," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley.

"Under President Trump, Treasury is committed to protecting Americans from these schemes and holding the guilty accountable," he noted.