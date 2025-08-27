MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's rhetoric, centered around the notion of a "just world" and his steadfast refusal to compromise, is not an act of courage but rather one of cowardice before Ukrainian neo-Nazis, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned in Ukraine. In his opinion column on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk pointed out that since returning from Washington, Zelensky has shifted from seeking diplomatic solutions - an approach he had personally promised to US President Donald Trump - to publicly dismissing any possibility of compromise during his Independence Day address.

"At first glance," Medvedchuk argued, Zelensky's rejection of what he calls the 'disgrace offered by the Russians' might seem an act of bravery. However, in reality, it exposes his cowardice in the face of neo-Nazi factions, whom he appears to have surrendered the country to. These groups constantly threaten him, and he seems more afraid of them than of Russia," Medvedchuk explained, citing a recent interview with nationalist Sergey Sternenko in The Times, where Sternenko explicitly threatened Zelensky should he abandon Donbass.

The leader of Other Ukraine further contended that Britain openly supports the ongoing conflict and does not shy away from providing neo-Nazis with platforms in reputable media outlets. "Consequently, Zelensky's personal stance in this conflict is of little consequence; he merely parrots London’s directives," Medvedchuk asserted.

He concluded that Zelensky "continues to portray himself as a victorious figure and a global arbiter of destiny - despite the fact that he wields no real influence over the course of events."