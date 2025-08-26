Witkoff does not consider Russian economy to be weakening

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. In an interview with Fox News, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff rejected a journalist's suggestion that Russia's economy is faltering.

Responding to the suggestion, Witkoff said, "I don't know if I would say that." He went on to clarify US President Donald Trump's position: "I think the president is disappointed. He really is. He said it to me numerous times, and he said it publicly. He's disappointed, because he doesn't believe that this is his war, and he doesn't believe it's a war that needs to continue, and he wants the death to stop as well," the special envoy clarified.