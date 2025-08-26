{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Trump says Zelensky's legitimacy not important for peace settlement

The US leader emphasized that "everybody's posturing"

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not consider Russia's position that Vladimir Zelensky's illegitimacy is a problem for the final settlement of the conflict in Ukraine to be important.

During a regular meeting of the presidential cabinet at the White House, a journalist asked Trump to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement in an NBC News interview that Zelensky is constitutionally illegitimate.

"Doesn't matter what they say. Everybody's posturing. It's all bullshit," Trump responded.

In an interview with NBC News, Lavrov noted that Moscow recognizes Zelensky as the "head of the regime" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with him in that capacity. However, Lavrov added that Zelensky is not legitimate under the Ukrainian constitution.

