Ukraine’s Zelensky is not innocent in Ukrainian peace settlement impasse — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not consider Vladimir Zelensky innocent in a situation where there is no obvious movement towards peace settlement in Ukraine.

"Zelensky is not exactly innocent either. You know it takes two people to tango and I say it all the time, you got to get them together," Trump said at a regular presidential cabinet meeting at the White House referring to a possible meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I get along with Zelensky now, but we have a much different relationship, because now we're not paying any money to Ukraine," the US president stated. "We're paying money to ourselves. What's happening is NATO is buying all of the equipment and paying in full."

"I had a very good relationship with President Putin, very, very good, that's a positive thing again," Trump added.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three."

The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited his US counterpart Donald Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

Later, Lavrov stated that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format as long as the process is honest and does not come down to drawing the US into Europe’s militant campaign.

Citing three White House officials, CNN reported that Washington was considering Hungary and Switzerland as possible locations for holding a meeting between Putin and Vladimir Zelensky as well as a subsequent trilateral summit with Trump’s participation.

On August 22, Lavrov announced that there were currently no plans for Putin’s meeting with Zelensky. According to the top Russian diplomat, Putin will be ready for such a meeting once an agenda is prepared.