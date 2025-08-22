MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Europeans are scaring their people by saying that Russia will not stop at Ukraine, but this is completely inconsistent with Moscow's position, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, said.

"The main argument of these pseudo-politicians is that since [Russian President] Vladimir Putin does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire, he does not want peace. And from this, they draw the delusional conclusion that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and will reach Lisbon, and that something must be done about it. So far, [US President Donald] Trump has not been convinced of this delusion, but the ‘coalition of the willing’ is trying very hard," he wrote in his exclusive column for the Smotrim.ru media platform.

According to the politician, before making any statements about Vladimir Putin's position, the "coalition of those who want war" should read the Russian leader's essay "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians" to avoid looking as pathetic and insignificant as Zelensky. Medvedchuk noted that in this July 12, 2021 article, "they will find all the answers to questions about the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."