BELGRADE, August 21. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he discussed an upcoming "summit between the leaders of the two countries" during talks with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"We discussed all topics of interest to both countries, especially in view of the upcoming summit between the leaders of the two countries," Vucic wrote on Instagram (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as extremistin the country). "I stressed that we remain committed to developing friendly relations with Russia and are determined to maintain peace and political stability in the Western Balkans, especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina," the Serbian leader added.