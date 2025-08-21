Rising military threats from West force Belarus to focus on defense — president

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Military threats from its Western neighbors are compelling Minsk to pay close attention to issues concerning the defense capabilities of Belarus and Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting on missile development.

"The dynamics of military threats and the substantial increase in military spending by our Western neighbors force us to constantly devote the closest attention to the issue of the defense capability of Belarus, Russia and our alliance," he was quoted as saying by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the head of state’s press service.

The president noted that in missile development, as in other sectors of the economy, the authorities are working as efficiently as possible within available financial resources. "Today we must decide where and how to move forward in this area, taking into account modern forms and methods of warfare," he added.