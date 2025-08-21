Zelensky rejects making China one of Ukraine’s security guarantors

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine is against the idea of making China one of its security guarantors, Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with journalists, according to the RBC Ukraine media outlet.

"Why isn't China one of the security guarantors? We don’t need guarantors that don’t help Ukraine. Beijing assisted Russia by opening access to the drone market," he pointed out.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the April 2022 talks in Istanbul, Ukraine’s negotiating team had called for developing security guarantees that would involve all permanent members of the UN Security Council, "that is, the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, France and Britain, as well as some other countries, with those mentioned including Germany, Turkey and some others, who could be interested in joining the group of security guarantors."