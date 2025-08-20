US eliminates potential ISIS leader in Syria — Fox News

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. During a recent raid in northern Syria, the US military has eliminated a high-ranking member of ISIS (the Islamic State, IS, banned in Russia) who was going to head the terrorist organization in the country, the Fox News TV channel reported citing a US official.

The raid was described as a "successful operation." According to the TV channel, a key ISIS financial official was also killed. The source noted that "both men had been actively planning attacks in Syria and Iraq."

The source added that the eliminated militant was "assessed to be a strong candidate to assume the role of ISIS Syria Emir, a position that would have posed a direct threat to US and Coalition forces as well as the new Syrian government."

"No civilians were injured or killed, and there were no injuries to US or Coalition forces," the TV channel concluded.