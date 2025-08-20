NATO chiefs of defense announce no decisions on Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 20. /TASS/. NATO chiefs of defense confirmed their "support for Ukraine" but did not announce any specific decisions on security guarantees or the deployment of the bloc's forces, Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone reported following an emergency video conference.

According to him, NATO defense officials had a "great, candid discussion." "On Ukraine, we confirmed our support. Priority continues to be a just, credible and durable peace," Dragone noted, adding that all NATO countries are united.

Threat of war

Earlier, a TASS source in Brussels reported serious disagreements among NATO countries regarding the mandate of the forces intended to deter Russia. The possible deployment of these forces to Ukraine after the conflict is being discussed as a potential security guarantee for Kiev without NATO membership.

"Intense discussions on the format of security guarantees for Ukraine have now run into the problem of the forces' mandate. There are serious disagreements," he said. "Roughly speaking, what should these forces do if they come under fire? Should they evacuate immediately or get involved in combat operations?" the source pointed out.

According to him, many NATO countries seriously fear a sharp increase in the risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

In turn, the ANSA news agency reported, citing sources in Brussels, that NATO supports the "coalition of the willing" and is looking for ways to ensure Ukraine's security, but will not be directly involved in developing these plans.

In addition, the agency's source emphasized that any possible efforts by the allies in this direction should not undermine NATO's defense plans.

Another source who spoke with TASS said that NATO's departure from direct involvement indicates fears within the alliance of being drawn into a direct confrontation with Russia.