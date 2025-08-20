Witkoff says he spent total of 24-25 hours meeting with Putin, his inner circle

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has said that he spent a total of around 24-25 hours meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

Asked by Fox News how many hours he spent with the Russian president in total, Witkoff said: "Probably close to 24 or 25 hours." He added that it was "personal time with him, and with some of his other people," and mentioned Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, in particular.

Witkoff has flown to Russia several times, where he was received by the Russian leadership, including Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed issues of Ukrainian settlement among other things.