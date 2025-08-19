Hungary interested in hosting Putin-Zelensky meeting — news agency

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday, during which the Hungarian side expressed interest in hosting talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the conversation took place a few hours after Trump's meeting with European leaders and Zelensky at the White House. Bloomberg has not yet provided any information about Trump's reaction to Budapest's proposal.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Hungary told TASS that it had no information regarding potential negotiations in Hungary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Zelensky, and US leader Donald Trump.

Hungary has repeatedly expressed its willingness to host negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has advocated for an early peaceful resolution to the conflict since its inception. The Hungarian leader has confirmed this on numerous occasions during meetings with Putin, Trump, and Zelensky.

However, at the same time, Hungary, as a member of the EU, has officially been classified by Russia as an unfriendly country. In recent years, it has been forced to vote in favor of all sanctions packages, despite calling on Brussels to lift them. Although Hungary is also a member of NATO, it pursues a special policy toward Ukraine, refusing to provide military aid and supplies to the country. This has significantly damaged relations between Budapest and Kiev.