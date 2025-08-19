Britain, France unlikely to send thousands of troops to Ukraine — Times

LONDON, August 19. /TASS/. The British-French plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to protect the key cities, ports and critical infrastructure is unlikely to be implemented, The Times reported.

According to it, the deployment of British and French troops on the front lines in Ukraine is also considered an unlikely scenario. According to the publication, Washington fears that Europe's greater involvement in the conflict in Ukraine could lead to an even more destructive war in the future.

It said that the European military leaders have a ten-day deadline to develop realistic security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be supported by the United States. It is assumed that the Coalition of the Willing intends to focus on protecting Ukraine from air attacks, including by patrolling the country's airspace, clearing mines in the Black Sea, deploying instructors in the west of the country and further supplying weapons to strengthen the army.

According to The Times, the United States and European countries may not give Kiev military guarantees, but instead conclude an agreement that will contain only the threat of military intervention in case of violation of the deal.