Merz says ceasefire in Ukraine necessary

BERLIN, August 18. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reiterated the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine before the start of the next stage of negotiations to resolve the conflict contradicting the position of US President Donald Trump.

"To be honest, we all would like to see a ceasefire. I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So, let's work on that," Merz told a meeting of European leaders, Trump and Vladimir Zelensky in Washington.

He said there should be pressure on Russia.

"I would like to emphasize this aspect and would like to see a ceasefire from the next meeting, which should be a trilateral meeting wherever it takes place," the chancellor concluded.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said that a ceasefire in Ukraine is not a prerequisite for a peace agreement, since the parties can work on a deal while fighting.

Trump is holding a meeting in Washington with the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, France, the head of the European Commission, the Secretary General of NATO and Zelensky.