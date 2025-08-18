Trump says to understand in one or two weeks whether settlement in Ukraine possible

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that within a week or two it will become clear whether it will be possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations.

"In a certain period of time, not very far from now, a week or two weeks, we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue. We'll do the best to get it ended, " he said at a White House meeting with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky.

He said there are "two willing parties that want to make a deal" meaning Moscow and Kiev.