Ukraine crisis

Trump says to understand in one or two weeks whether settlement in Ukraine possible

The US leader stressed that there are two willing parties that want to make a deal

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that within a week or two it will become clear whether it will be possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations.

"In a certain period of time, not very far from now, a week or two weeks, we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue. We'll do the best to get it ended, " he said at a White House meeting with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky.

He said there are "two willing parties that want to make a deal" meaning Moscow and Kiev.

Middle East conflict
Gaza death toll exceeds 62,000 since October 2023
At least 60 civilians were killed in Gaza in the past day, and another 344 suffered injuries, the enclave’s Health Ministry said
'10 out of 10': What is known about three-hour summit between Putin, Trump
The two leaders refrained from answering questions and then briefly conversed on their feet
Moscow calls on London not to interfere with efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, statements continue to pour out of London that not only clash with the efforts of Moscow and Washington, but are also clearly aimed at undermining them
Russian diplomats deliver Alaskan motorcycle enthusiast a new Ural bike gifted by Putin
Mark Warren remarked that the difference between his old and new bike was like "night and day"
Trump praises meeting with Putin as 'good,' says there is chance of achieving results
There is a possibility that something will come of it, the US President said
Russia to sell latest Bumerang combat vehicles worth $1 bln to foreign customers
Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the CIS have already displayed their interest in the Bumerang combat vehicle, according to Rosoboronexport CEO
Kiev, EU may hinder peace settlement because of weapons lobby — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, Ukraine and its European partners have been fanning the situation, seeking to rearm
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army units by glide bombs in Donetsk region
A direct hit by a FAB-3000 air bomb with the unified glide and adjustment module destroyed a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 15th operational brigade in Mirnograd, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
RTS Index in the red after official rates release by Bank of Russia
The RTS Index lost 2.24% to 1,161.52 points
Prime minister of Republika Srpska resigns, new cabinet to be formed shortly
According to Radovan Viskovic, the decision to resign was agreed upon with Milorad Dodik
EU leaders to seek to derail Ukrainian settlement — French politician
Florian Philippot also called on France to pursue an independent foreign policy
Russia’s Udmurtia region floats Chinese investment in farming sector — official
Deputy Prime Minister of the regional government Daria Suntsova cited production of flax and rapeseed oil as an example
Georgian officials says Trump-Putin meeting proves Ukraine used as ‘pawn’
Executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party Mamuka Mdinaradze stressed that Georgia had averted that fate
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Opera singer Maksakova-Igenbergs put on international wanted list
She is charged with calling for actions against Russia and evading her obligations under the Russian foreign agents law
FSB prevents second attempt at terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge since beginning of year
The Ukrainian special services attempted to use cars loaded with a large amount of explosives
Russia plans to discuss situation around Dodik during next UNSC meeting on Bosnia
The situation with Republika Srpska President’s "persecution threatens the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Putin, Trump begin talks
The meeting between the presidents is held at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
Ukraine still holds 31 Kursk residents but wants mutual repatriation of its citizens
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said that the Ukrainian side had provided Russia with a list of citizens for mutual repatriation
Foreign forces attempting to stage revolution in Georgia again — ruling party
Earlier on Monday, Georgian media reported that the United Kingdom was training young activists in Lithuania to confront police forces
RDIF CEO Dmitriev echoes Trump’s remark about high stakes ahead of Alaska summit
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a remark about high stakes posted by Donald Trump
NATO number one threat to global peace, says French politician
It is stted that NATO considers the EU as "a registration office of its members"
FACTBOX: What we know about foiled terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge
This is the second time the Ukrainian special services have tried to stage a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge since the beginning of 2025
Ukrainian legislator urges to arrest Zelensky in US as terrorist
On August 18, Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Washington where he has a meeting with Donald Trump planned to discuss the details of settling the Ukraine conflict
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian army brigade near Konstantinovka in Donetsk region
Ukraine's 93rd brigade suffered heavy losses in the Konstantinovka direction
Trump says confident Russia-US-Ukraine meeting will take place
The US President said "if everything works out today," the leaders would have a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Russia’s Khachanov moves into ATP Top-Ten in latest weekly rankings
Last week, Khachanov, who is playing under a neutral-status at international tennis events, reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 1,000 tournament in Cincinnati, where he was forced to withdraw due to an injury against Germany’s Alexander Zverev
Zelensky to lose power after conflict in Ukraine is settled — former PM
Vladimir Zelensky will have to answer for the crimes he has committed illegitimately occupying the presidential office, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov noted
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
As a result of the operation, the Ukrainian army suffered heavy casualties among manpower and equipment, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, European leaders is over — media
Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky held a face-to-face meeting, which lasted about an hour
Trump says to call Putin after meetings with Zelensky, European leaders
According to the US President, Vladimir Putin is expecting his call
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Russia, China consider putting nuclear power reactor on Moon in 2033-2035 — Roscosmos
According to CEO Yury Borisov, such a mission will have to be automated, with the necessary technological solutions almost ready for it
Europe abandoning Zelensky only a matter of time, opposition Ukrainian politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk argued that Europe is beginning to realize it was "forced into a rotten deal"
Western arms supplies to be part of Ukraine's security guarantees — Zelensky
It will strengthen and rearm the Ukrainian army, Vladimir Zelensky said
Europe ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, US to help — Trump
"We're going to be discussing it today, but we [the US - TASS] will give them very good protection, very good security", the US president said
Former Italian prime minister calls Putin 'excellent negotiator'
According to Matteo Renzi, the Russian leader is considering what the world order will be like for the next twenty years
Trump does not believe in threat of 'further Russian aggression' against Ukraine
"I think that's even overrated, largely overrated," Donald Trump added, speaking about the likelihood of renewed hostilities in the future
Female suicide bomber in Chechnya’s capital identified, investigators say
Press review: Ukraine, NATO plan asymmetric response to Russia as Serbia protests escalate
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 18th
Hamas ready to accept latest ceasefire proposal without amendments — media
The sources link this new Hamas’ position to the Israeli plan for occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, which they want to stop
West not interested in ending hostilities in Ukraine — Belarusian security chief
Alexander Volfovich stressed that the jingoist policy is flourishing in Poland and in the Baltic countries, especially in Lithuania
Croatian president rejects Zagreb’s participation in EU contingent in Ukraine
Zoran Milanovic reiterated that the Croatian soldiers will not take part in somebody else’s wars
GDP growth in Belarus equals 1.3% in January-July
The volume of GDP in current prices amounted to 155.2 bln rubles
Macron says Europe should take part in talks along with Russia, US, Ukraine
According to the French president, at US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, the European leaders will defend their own interests, along with those of Ukraine
Territorial exchange between Russia, Ukraine only via referendums — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that it should be the people deciding their fate, "not the expired Zelensky and opportunists from Brussels"
Hamas agrees to mediators' proposal on Gaza
The proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza was received the day before from Egypt and Qatar
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The yuan gained seven kopecks to 11.17 rubles
Trump admits underestimated complexity of Ukrainian problem
Last year, the US President repeatedly claimed that he would be able to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours after taking office as head of state if he won the elections
EU in June pays minimum amount for Russian gas since August 2023 — Eurostat data
In particular, the EU imported Russian gas for a total of 879 mln euros in June
Trump plans meeting with Putin if talks with Zelensky succeed
The White House host did not specify whether the meeting would be a trilateral one
Air defense forces shot down 23 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
Eight of them were destroyed over the territory of the Tambov Region
Mass disorders in Serbia underway with reportedly damaged court, police facilities
The most complicated situation has been reported in the city of Valjevo, Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 148 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
White House announces schedule of Trump's meeting with Zelensky, EU leaders
The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will focus on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Russia has the right to receive same security guarantees from the West as Ukraine — envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna, emphasized that the West is making a mistake by not starting to discuss such a step with respect to Russia
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Barents Sea
The crews of Su-33 aircraft of the Navy provided fighter support for the flight
Ukraine, Europe depend on US completely, unable to defeat Russia — expert
According to Roostum Vansu, Russia is in a position where it doesn't need to stop fighting because it has the resources to continue the war for a long time
Trump called Zelensky, NATO colleagues after meeting with Putin, White House says
No details about the substance of these conversations have been released
Netanyahu warns that ceasefire in Gaza without defeating Hamas will lead to endless war
According to the Israeli prime minister, Israel’s "ongoing security control in the Strip is only one of our conditions for concluding the war, conditions that Hamas is refusing to accept"
Oil supplies to Slovakia over Druzhba pipeline suspended — web portal
According to the national operator of pipelines, the cause of oil pumping suspension is not in the territory of Slovakia
Russia secures third-largest share in value of EU gas imports in 1H
In total, the European Union purchased gas from Russia worth about 7.4 bln euros in the first half of 2025, which is 9.4% higher than a year earlier
EU nations fail to adopt joint statement on Alaska summit
In substance, the final text does not introduce a new peace proposal, but instead reiterates Brussels’ familiar talking points, from pledges of military supplies to calls for a "just peace"
Bridge across Lena to cut annual cost of Yakutia's winter supplies by $46 million
Yakutia's head of the government, Kirill Bychkov, noted the bridge would favor the macroregion's transport accessibility from current 22% to almost 90%
China’s NewNew Shipping to link Kazan, Arkhangelsk by logistics route
Capital of Tatarstan has prospects to become a key center of practical cooperation between China and Russia, NewNew CEO Ke Jin said
Russian training ship calls at port in East Africa
The Russian ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania and the Tanzanian minister of defense and national service welcomed the Baltic Fleet sailors and cadets upon arrival
Russia intends to withdraw from agreement on military-technical cooperation with Germany
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the German leadership is deliberately ideologically manipulating the German population in the anti-Russian direction, openly provoking the exacerbation of the military-political situation
Tatarstan takes lead among Russian regions in cooperation with China — diplomat
Consul General of China in Kazan Xiang Bo underscored successful implementation of joint projects, including creation of an industrial park and opening of a direct air service between Kazan and Shanghai
More than 20 countries show interest in BRICS — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that uncontrolled expansion of the association would break its backbone
Russia’s missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov takes to sea for trials after heavy upgrade
As the source specified, the first stage of testing will take place in the White Sea
Merz says ceasefire in Ukraine necessary
German Chancellor noted that he can't imagine the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire
What led up to and sparked the Ukraine conflict in 2022
March 24, 2022 marks one month since the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine aimed at its demilitarization and denazification
Putin informs South African President Ramaphosa on Alaska Summit results — Kremlin
Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Russian troops encircle Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — official
It's impossible to take it in a frontal attack because of the serious fortifications there, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration Vitaly Ganchev noted
EU leaders travelling to US not to ‘keep Zelensky from being bulled’ — Rubio
"They’re coming here tomorrow because we’ve been working with the Europeans," the US Secretary of State said
Musk says Trump should be impeached
He also warned that the US economy would face a recession in the second half of 2025 as a result of US president's tariff policies
Armenian PM Pashinyan announces his country’s request to join SCO
Armenia would like to maintain partnership relations in the north, in the south, in the west, and in the east, Nikol Pashinyan explained
Ukraine to become large supplier of military equipment to Europe — US envoy
Ukraine will have to restore its agricultural economy, ports and infrastructure, which will require a lot of money pouring into the country primarily from Europe, US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker said
IN BRIEF: What Putin told Russia's partners about his summit with Trump
TASS has compiled the key facts about the Russian leader's international phone talks
Swiss expert calls Alaska summit 'political earthquake' Europe has yet to grasp
According to Hicheme Lehmici, Europe came out a big loser from the summit
Rubio says Putin is ‘already on the world stage,’ needs to be communicated with
"He has the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal in the world, and the second largest strategic nuclear arsenal in the world," the US Secretary of State said
Kiev attempted to blow up Crimean Bridge to derail peace talks — Russian diplomat
Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported preventing an attempt by Ukrainian special services to stage a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge
Trump says determined to end conflict in Ukraine to spite his critics
The US President noted that he doesn’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them
Number of people living in India surpasses 1.46 billion in 2025 — UN
According to the report, this number is expected to grow to about 1.7 billion before it begins to fall, around 40 years from now
Kiev regime’s attack on oil pipeline shows it stops at nothing — Russian diplomat
All these years Russia has been cautioning the ideologists of fostering the Kiev regime, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Putin manages to persuade Trump complete settlement in Ukraine crucial — Italian expert
The analyst noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States tend to exhibit a "rather dismissive attitude towards Europe"
Trump says Russia-US summit strengthens his belief in possibility of Ukrainian settlement
According to the US leader, during the meeting in Anchorage, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine
Putin expresses condolences to Modi over recent floods in India
A sudden heavy downpour hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir
Putin breaks with tradition by choosing Trump's limousine at his request — newspaper
Donald Trump offered to travel with Vladimir Putin to the venue of the talks in an armored Cadillac One after a joint photo session, the newspaper noted
Putin-Trump meeting confirms US interest in joint Arctic projects — expert
Professor Alexey Fadeyev highlighted that by 2035, approximately 19.5 trillion rubles are likely to be invested in projects related directly or indirectly to the Northern Sea Route
US security guarantees for Kiev hardly mean deployment of troops there — envoy to NATO
Ultimately, that's up to US President Donald Trump to determine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said
Chinese excavators assembly to be organized in Kazan — CEO
Relevant memoranda of cooperation were signed between Taurus Motors and two Chinese companies manufacturing heavy construction machinery
Macron doesn’t rule out Ukraine recognizing loss of lands under peace deal
According to the French leader, the Coalition of the Willing met on Sunday to "discuss security guarantees to Kiev," which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington
Territorial swaps could be 'red line' Kiev, Europe not willing to cross — CNN
On August 18, US President Donald Trump is to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington
Zelensky can end conflict by abandoning claims to Crimea, NATO membership — Trump
The US leader pointed out that Monday would be a "big day" for the White House, as it never had so many European Leaders at one time
Trump says one should 'play to win or don’t play at all'
The US president said that he "was the one who ended six wars, in just six months"
Trump says to call Putin after meetings with Zelensky, European leaders
The head of the US administration also said that, in his opinion, there are good chances of holding a trilateral meeting with the participation of himself, as well as the Russian president and Vladimir Zelensky
