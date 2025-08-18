Trump says to call Putin after meetings with Zelensky, European leaders

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. The head of the US administration, Donald Trump, intends to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin about the meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.

"I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House. "He's expecting my call when we're finished with this meeting."

He also said that, in his opinion, there are good chances of holding a trilateral meeting with the participation of himself, as well as Putin and Zelensky.

"We may or may not have a trilater. If we don't have a trilater, then the fighting continues," Trump said. "And we do have a good chance [for a trilateral meeting]. I think if we have a trilater, there is a good chance for maybe ending it [conflict].".