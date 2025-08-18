Europe does not know what security guarantees Trump ready to provide to Ukraine — WP

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. European leaders still do not know what security guarantees American President Donald Trump is ready to offer to Ukraine, The Washington Post reported citing sources.

"European leaders will seek to clarify President Donald Trump’s remarks about extending security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal to end the war. Several officials familiar with the talks said specifics are still unclear after phone calls with Trump. Europeans insist that the guarantees are key to any settlement to give Kyiv protection against future attacks and the means for [Vladimir] Zelensky to get domestic acceptance for a deal with Russia," it said.

Trump is to receive Zelensky at the White House on Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will arrive to meet with him, too. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced their plans to attend the meeting.