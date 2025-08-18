Putin, Modi discuss strengthening partnership over phone — Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed the development of partnership between the two countries over the phone, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The leaders of the two countries touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the ministry noted.

Earlier, the Indian prime minister said on X that the presidents discussed the negotiations that took place in Alaska.

"President Putin shared his assessment of the meeting with US President Donald Trump that took place last week in Alaska," the Foreign Ministry said. "Thanking President Putin, the prime minister emphasized India's consistent position regarding the peaceful settlement of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He confirmed that India supports all efforts in this direction," the ministry said.

"The leaders of the two countries have agreed to maintain close contacts."

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a narrow three-on-three format. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting, while on the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president said progress was made during the negotiations, but noted that not the parties had failed to agree on all points.