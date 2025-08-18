Zelensky in Washington begins to talk with Western leaders before meeting with Trump

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is meeting with European leaders in Washington before heading to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrinform agency reported.

According to it, the meetings are being held in the Ukrainian embassy.

Leaders are expected to come in for talks at different times. According to the agency, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Italian Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni, as well as Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Zelensky has already met with the US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg at the hotel.

According to the White House, Trump will first hold talks with Zelensky for an hour, and then receive European leaders.