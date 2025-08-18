Croatian president rejects Zagreb’s participation in EU contingent in Ukraine

BELGRADE, August 18. /TASS/. Croatia has no obligations to the "coalition of the willing," therefore, Zagreb’s participation in the proposed deployment of a European military contingent to Ukraine has been ruled out completely, the country’s President Zoran Milanovic said.

"Croatia has no obligations based on any political or military agreements between the leaders of the countries of the so-called 'coalition of the willing,' and the Croatian government has not been authorized by anyone to push Croatia toward any new coalitions which may include the participation of Croatian soldiers in a war in Ukraine. I received a mandate from the Croatian people to represent this stance and this is why I reiterate that the Croatian soldiers will not take part in somebody else’s wars," the Vecernji list quoted Milanovic as saying.

Against the background of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attending a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," the head of state emphasized that Zagreb only assumes those obligations that are related to "membership in the EU and NATO."

Earlier, the "coalition of the willing" confirmed its readiness to deploy a multinational "reassurance force" in Ukraine upon the cessation of combat.