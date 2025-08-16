Trump says he will call Zelensky, NATO leaders to brief them on Putin meeting

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he will call Vladimir Zelensky and NATO leaders to brief them on his Alaska meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and I'll, of course, call up President Zelensky and tell them about today's meeting," he said at a joint press conference with Putin following their meeting.

"It’s ultimately up to them,"the US president added.