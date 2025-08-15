US media points to friendly body language at Putin-Trump meeting

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. The nonverbal communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump during the first minutes of their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, did not indicate any tension in their relationship, CNN reported.

According to its assessment, "in Alaska, the body language [of the two leaders] is far from cold." The TV channel noted that Trump clapped several times as Putin approached him. Then, they proceeded together to the limousine, in which the Russian leader smiled. The presidents also smiled several times before the start of the talks.