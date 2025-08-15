Experts to scrutinize Putin and Trump's body language at Alaska summit — The Hill

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. Experts from around the world will analyze the body language of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after their meeting in Alaska to assess the success of the negotiations, The Hill newspaper wrote.

"The relationship between Trump and Putin has been a subject of fascination – and, for some, vexation – for years. Perhaps their most memorable moment came in Helsinki in 2018, when Trump appeared to take Putin’s word – over that of US intelligence agencies – that Russia had not meddled in the 2016 presidential election," the article says.

The newspaper recalls that at the very beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, Trump called this move by Putin "genius" and "quite savvy." However, recently the US President has expressed disappointment at the complexity of negotiations with the Russian side.

"As ever, though, Trump is difficult to predict. It’s unclear what the consequences for Russia would be. One way or another, the tone and body language between Trump and Putin at their joint press conference in Alaska will be closely scrutinized," the authors of the article noted.

The meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is to take place on August 15 at the joint US Air Force and Army base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. According to the Russian head of state's aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on discussing the Ukrainian settlement. The Kremlin official added that Putin and Trump will also discuss bilateral cooperation in the economic sector.