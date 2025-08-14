Clashes between government forces, Kurds reported from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate

BEIRUT, August 14. /TASS/. Clashes between forces of Syria’s interim government and Kurdish militias are reported from the Deir ez-Zor governorate in the east of the country, according to the Syria TV.

The side are exchanging fire from the eastern and western banks of the Euphrates River using submachine guns and grenade launchers.

On Wednesday, the Syrian command deployed additional forces to the combat engagement line southeast of the city of Raqqa.

According to earlier reports, clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and interim government’s forces took place in Syria’s northern Aleppo governorate. The Kurds accused "disorderly groups within the government army" of staging provocative attacks that broke down the ceasefire and destabilized the situation.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement on incorporating the Kurdish force into the Syrian government army on March 10. Under the agreement, control of all civilian and military facilities, including airports, oil and gas fields located in northeastern Syria will go over to Damascus by the end of the year.

However, talks between the interim government and the Kurds in Damascus on July 10 ended to no avail. The SDF delegation insisted on preserving its own military structure and joining the Syrian army as an independent force. Damascus, in turn, demanded that northeastern regions submit to the central authorities, both administratively and militarily.

On August 9, the SANA news agency reported, citing an official source in Damascus, that the Syrian interim government had refused from the talks following a conference organized by the Kurds in the city of Hassakah on August 7 and 8. The conference was not agreed with the Damascus authorities and was attended by "separatist politicians" from the Druze and Alawite communities, the agency said.