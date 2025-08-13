Total of 235 Gazans, including 106 kids, die of hunger since tensions escalate — ministry

TUNIS, August 13. /TASS/. Eight people died from starvation in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of deaths from starvation and malnutrition has thus risen to 235, including 106 children," the ministry pointed out.

According to the ministry's latest data, the total number of victims of the conflict escalation in the enclave since October 2023 has risen to 61,722, with over 154,000 people injured.

Since March 2, 2025, no international humanitarian aid has been delivered to the enclave, and all checkpoints remain closed by decision of the Israeli authorities. Food distribution among Gaza Strip residents is carried out through a system of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is jointly managed by Israel and the United States.

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the enclave, violating the ceasefire established in January. During several rounds of negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to agree on the terms of a new agreement.