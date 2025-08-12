Gagauzia’s jailed leader calls for continued fight against Sandu, her party's dictatorship

CHISINAU, August 12. /TASS/. Gagauzia’s imprisoned leader, Evghenia Gutsul, delivered a heartfelt message from detention, urging her supporters to persevere in their fight against what she describes as the dictatorship imposed by President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova.

"Your support inspires me and strengthens my resolve to continue challenging the dictatorship, the current government, and the injustices we face," Gutsul declared. "I am committed to defending your votes - the trust you placed in me - and to ensuring that no innocent person suffers from torture, humiliation, or unjust judgments by judges aligned with this government. When we stand united, we are unstoppable. We are one people - Gagauzians, Moldovans, Ukrainians, Russians, and Bulgarians. I love you all."

Her message was read out at a rally near the prison by Yury Kuznetsov, an adviser to the head of Gagauzia. Demonstrators have been rallying outside the pretrial detention center for several days, chanting slogans like Freedom for Gutsul and demanding President Maia Sandu’s resignation along with the ousting of her party.

Gutsul's lawyer, Natalia Bayram, informed TASS that she has appealed the decision to arrest her client pending the trial. She also highlighted concerns about the prison conditions, noting that the facility - located in Chisinau and over 150 years old - is infamous for its inhumane treatment, according to international reports.

On August 5, a court accused Gutsul of violations related to the financing of the opposition party Sor. Gutsul vehemently denies all charges, asserting that the case is politically motivated. She has accused the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova’s parliament and government, of orchestrating the proceedings against her.

Relations between Gutsul and the Moldovan authorities have deteriorated further in 2023, especially after her electoral victory in Gagauzia and her vocal support for strengthening regional ties with Russia, along with her criticism of Moldova’s confrontational policies toward Moscow. The government attempted to declare her election invalid, but the Gagauz Parliament voiced its solidarity with her. Several mass demonstrations in her support have taken place across the region.

Despite her popular support, President Sandu has refused to sign the decree confirming Gutsul’s appointment to the regional government, as mandated by law.