China expert calls Putin-Trump meeting an important breakthrough in Russia-US relations

BEIJING, August 12. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump marks a significant milestone in Russian-American relations, signaling a mutual desire from both sides to restore geopolitical equilibrium, according to Qian Feng, an expert at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University and a senior research fellow at the Taihe Analytical Institute, who shared his insights with TASS.

"The summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska represents a noteworthy breakthrough in Russian-US relations in recent years. Its significance cannot be overstated," Qian emphasized, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic encounter.

The Chinese political scientist pointed out that this summit has garnered global attention. He recalled that this face-to-face meeting will be the first between the two leaders during Trump’s current presidency and in the past four years, underscoring its rarity and importance on the international stage.

Qian also described the upcoming summit as "a concentrated reflection of strategic maneuvering among major powers, set against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which has persisted for over three and a half years, and the profound shifts within the international landscape."

Since the end of the Cold War, he noted, relations between Russia and the United States have been marked by a complex interplay of cooperation and confrontation. "At the start of his second term, Trump attempted to reset relations with Russia through transactional diplomacy, even claiming he could resolve the Ukrainian crisis in 24 hours. However, his approach was always influenced by domestic political considerations and broader US geostrategic interests, preventing a full thaw in Moscow-Washington ties," Qian explained.

Summit’s location chosen for good reason

Qian reflected on the longstanding dynamics between Moscow and Washington, noting that their interactions have traditionally been characterized by a dual logic: "geopolitical competition" and the "exchange of interests." He recalled that in 2018, the public perceived the meeting between Putin and Trump in Paris as an attempt at rapprochement. However, he observed that it ultimately "failed to lead to substantive cooperation."

He emphasized that this upcoming meeting "is significant as it is the first between the leaders of the two nations since June 2021, representing an effort to reinitiate dialogue after a prolonged standoff." Previously, Trump had expressed optimism, suggesting that the United States and Russia were close to reaching an agreement on Ukraine, which hinted at a mutual interest in easing tensions.

Qian also highlighted the symbolic importance of the meeting location – Alaska. He explained that the choice of this land, once a Russian territory, now serving as the venue for US-Russia negotiations, "embodies the complexity of their shared history and serves as a metaphor for the intricate geopolitical relationship and the mutual desire to find a balanced approach."

Earlier, Trump announced his intention to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15 via a post on Truth Social. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed both the timing and the venue of the summit.