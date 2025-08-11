Iran, US pass messages to each other via mediators — Iranian diplomat

DUBAI, August 11. /TASS/. Iran continues communicating with the United States via third countries but is still undecided on resuming direct talks with the US side, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Talks with the US on various matters continue via mediators: we convey our messages either through the section of US interests [at the Swiss embassy in Iran] or via third countries, which hand over reply messages [from the US side]," he told a briefing.

According to the ministry spokesman, Iran "has not yet made a final decision" on the potential resumption of talks with the US on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. "We don’t confirm reports that another round of indirect talks with the US will be held in Norway," he added.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 ended to no avail after Israel launched a military operation against Iran and the United States attacked Iranian nuclear sites. Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the key components of the Iranian nuclear program has been "obliterated," however, preliminary intel data cast doubts on their words.

Earlier, Trump said that the US was ready to deliver another strike on Iranian nuclear sites should Tehran seek to rebuild its nuclear potential.